Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swimming-USA Swimming sets tentative August return to action

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2020 06:14 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 06:14 IST
Swimming-USA Swimming sets tentative August return to action

USA Swimming unveiled a tentative return to competition from the coronavirus outbreak on Monday with a series of regional events in August before a national lineup begins in November in preparation for next year's U.S. Olympic trials. In a letter to its members, USA Swimming Chief Executive Tim Hinchey said the national governing body officially cancelled its major summer meets but will fill the gap with 14 to 16 regional events in mid-to-late August.

"These regionally focused events will limit the need for travel and promote a safer competition environment for our athletes, families and everyone involved," wrote Hinchey. "The approval of these event sanctions will be subject to local health guidelines and directives. We look forward to providing further details in the coming weeks."

The TYR Pro Swim Series would tentatively kick off the national schedule on Nov. 5-8 in Richmond, Virginia, with five of those stops spread between then and May 2021. The tentative schedule also includes the U.S. Open in Atlanta on Dec. 2-5 and a pair of junior events the following week in Austin and Atlanta.

The meets would lead up to the already-rescheduled U.S. Olympic trials on June 13-20 in Omaha, Nebraska. "There is still much work to do, but we encourage you to remain hopeful. There will be bumps along the road, but rest assured that we will respond swiftly and in the safest and most responsible way," said Hinchey.

"Someday soon you will all strap on your goggles and walk on the pool deck again, and we absolutely cannot wait."

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

RBI MF liquidity window to improve investor confidence, calm down corp debt mkt: Experts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

All political actors must put interests of Yemenis first: UN special envoy

The needs of Yemens people should be put first, ahead of actions that risk escalating the already dire situation inside the war-shattered country, UN Special Envoy for the war-weary country, Martin Griffiths, said on Monday.Responding to a ...

Despite fall in casualties in Afghanistan, civilians still get killed due to fighting

In the first quarter of 2020, the number of civilian casualties in Afghanistan fell by nearly a third from the same period a year earlier, representing the lowest first-quarter figure since 2012, according to a UN report released on Monday....

JetBlue mandates face coverings for customers during travel

JetBlue Airways Corp on Monday became the first major U.S. airline to impose a face covering on customers during travel, in an effort to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. The new policy follows guidelines by the U.S. Centers for Dis...

EXCLUSIVE-More than 2,200 Indonesians have died with coronavirus symptoms, data shows

More than 2,200 Indonesians have died with acute symptoms of COVID-19 but were not recorded as victims of the disease, a Reuters review of data from 16 of the countrys 34 provinces showed.Three medical experts said the figures indicated the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020