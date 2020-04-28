Thailand reports seven new coronavirus cases, two new deaths

Thailand on Tuesday reported seven more coronavirus cases and two new deaths, bringing the total number of infections since the outbreak began in January to 2,938 cases and 54 fatalities. The numbers extended a trend in fewer new cases, which had been over 100 per day earlier in past weeks.

Of the new cases, five were linked to previous cases, one had no known links to old cases and another is under investigation, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration. Since the outbreak began, 2,652 patients have recovered and gone home. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)