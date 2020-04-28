Left Menu
Coronavirus reproduction rate in Germany is at 1.0 - Robert Koch Institute

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 28-04-2020 13:58 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 13:46 IST
Coronavirus reproduction rate in Germany is at 1.0 - Robert Koch Institute
The reproduction rate of the coronavirus is currently at 1.0 in Germany, the head of the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases said on Tuesday. That means one person with the virus infects one other on average.

Academics suggested public life may gradually return to normal if certain conditions are met, including an infection rate stabilizing at a low level.

