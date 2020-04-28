Left Menu
Development News Edition

Czechs report 6-week low in daily rise of new coronavirus cases

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 28-04-2020 14:27 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 14:27 IST
Czechs report 6-week low in daily rise of new coronavirus cases

The Czech Republic has reported its lowest daily rise in new coronavirus cases in more than six weeks as it eases out of a lockdown imposed to curb the spread of infection. The number of cases rose by 41 on Monday, bringing the total to 7,449, with 223 deaths.

The central European country with a population of 10.7 million has seen far fewer cases than its western European neighbours after taking quick action to close schools and most shops and require face masks in public. Interactive graphic on new coronavirus cases in the Czech Republic: https://tmsnrt.rs/2S2oJ8A?eikon=true

The daily increase in new cases has been below 100 since April 22 while businesses have put pressure on the government to lift some of its lockdown measures in place since mid-March. Consequently the government has sped up its phased re-opening, even though some health experts have cautioned against moving too quickly.

From Monday, shops up to 2,500 square metres (26,910 square feet) and public spaces such as fitness centres have been reopened. The government is planning a full-reopening of shops and restaurants by May 25. Restrictions on gatherings have been loosened, with groups of up to 10 now permitted in public, up from a previous limit of two. Czechs are once more allowed to travel abroad but have to present a negative coronavirus test or quarantine when they return.

The country's car manufacturing sector is also starting back up, giving some relief to an economy set to contract sharply this year. Skoda Auto, a unit of Volkswagen and the country's biggest exporter, returned to work on Monday after a more than five-week outage since major factories idled last month to fight the spread of the virus.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai, Apr 28 (PTI) Money Market Operations as on April 27, 2020

Money Market Operations as on April 27, 2020 Amount in crore, Rate in Per cent MONEY MARKETS VOLUME WEIGHTED ONE LEG AVERAGE RATE RANGE A. Overnight Segment IIIIIIIV 292,033.57 2.26 0.50-4.50 I. Call Money 10,692.91...

Killing of priests in UP shouldn't be communalised like Palghar incident in Maharashtra: Raut taunts BJP.

Killing of priests in UP shouldnt be communalised like Palghar incident in Maharashtra Raut taunts BJP....

Protect workers now and after lockdowns ease, says ILO

As the pressure mounts on countries to ease their lockdown restrictions, the International Labour Organisation ILO on Tuesday urged governments to take action to prevent and control COVID-19 in the workplace with active involvement and dial...

Poll: Cost makes nearly 1 in 10 leery of seeking COVID care

As states gear up to reopen, a poll finds a potential obstacle to controlling coronavirus nearly 1 in 10 adults say cost would keep them from seeking help if they thought they were infected. The Gallup-West Health Healthcare Costs Survey ou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020