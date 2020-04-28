Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lufthansa CEO warns of too much government influence - Die Zeit

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 28-04-2020 14:36 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 14:36 IST
Lufthansa CEO warns of too much government influence - Die Zeit

Lufthansa would be hard to steer if governments had too much influence on the company, its CEO was quoted as saying by German weekly Die Zeit on Tuesday, as the airline is struggling with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. If Berlin were to exert too much influence on operations, then the governments of Austria, Switzerland, Belgium or the German federal states of Bavaria or Hesse might follow, Carsten Spohr said, according to the paper. "You can hardly steer a group this way."

Lufthansa has subsidiaries in Austria, Switzerland and Belgium and its two German hubs Frankfurt and Munich are located in the state of Hesse and Bavaria. The company has issued stark warnings about its solvency amid a gloomy outlook for the industry and discussing state aid.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Singapore confirms 528 new coronavirus cases, tally 14951 now

Singapore has confirmed 528 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours with the total toll of those infected nearing 15,000, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday. As of 28 April 2020, 12 pm, the Ministry of Health MOH has preliminarily con...

ADB approves $1.5 billion financing to support India's COVID-19 response

The Asian Development Bank ADB on Tuesday approved a 1.5 billion dollar loan to India to help fund its response to the novel coronavirus disease COVID-19 pandemic. This includes support for immediate priorities like disease containment and ...

Maha: 4 employees in secretariat test positive for coronavirus

The Maharashtra secretariat, Mantralaya, will remain shut for the next two days in view of four employees testing positive for coronavirus, an official said on Tuesday. The affected employees of a state government department have been shift...

World Bank signs $40 million loan deal to help Bhutan undertake reform program

The Royal Government of Bhutan and the World Bank today signed a 40 million budget support loan agreement to help Bhutan undertake a comprehensive reform program to enhance its fiscal management and realize its development goals. The agreem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020