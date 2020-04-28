Kin of 65-year-old man, who was first to die of COVID-19 in Assam, discharged

The family members of the 65 -year-old COVID-19 patient, who was the first person to die of the infection in Northeast, were discharged from a quarantine facility on Tuesday after completing 24 days of isolation, a senior medical official said. Joint Director of Health Services Ramesh Chandra Dwivedy said all the five family members of the deceased person were discharged after they tested negative for COVID-19 the third time.

Stating that all the necessary protocols were followed before they were discharged, Dwivedy said they will now be put in-home quarantine, which would continue till May 6. "Necessary instructions have been given to them to follow the home quarantine rules and regulations," he added.

Officials of the district administration, health department, and police personnel clapped as the family members, including children, walked out of the quarantine facility. Hailakandi Circle Officer Tridip Roy presented a basket of fruits to them on behalf of the district administration.

The son of the deceased person expressed gratitude to the district administration and health officials for taking good care of them at the facility. "We are indebted to them for giving us all the care and attention. We did not face any problem whatsoever during the quarantine period," he said.

The COVID-19 patient, a resident of the Barjurai village on the outskirts of Hailakandi district headquarters, died on April 10 at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital where he was undergoing treatment. He arrived from Saudi Arabia on March 18 after performing Umrah Haj and had links with the Nizamuddin Markaz event in Delhi.

The district administration performed his last rites at a remote place here following the protocols relating to COVID-19. His village was sealed after he tested positive.