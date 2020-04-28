Left Menu
Bihar: Another child dies due to AES at SKMCH, Muzaffarpur

One child died on Tuesday due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES), said Dr SK Shahi, Superintendent of Shri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) in Muzaffarpur, Bihar.

ANI | Muzaffarpur | Updated: 28-04-2020 17:35 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 17:35 IST
Dr SK Shahi, Superintendent of SKMCH (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

One child died on Tuesday due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES), said Dr SK Shahi, Superintendent of Shri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. "A total of 15 children have been admitted to SKMCH in the district so far this year, of which three children have died, nine have been discharged and three are still admitted in the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU)," Dr Shahi said.

He further said that of the three children who are admitted in the PICU ward the condition of one child is critical. Last year over 140 children had died due to AES in the district.

As per official data, 121 deaths were reported at the government-run SKMCH, which handled the largest number of patients in the district, while 21 deaths were confirmed at the Kejriwal Hospital. AES is a viral disease that causes flu-like symptoms such as high fever, vomiting and in extreme cases, brain dysfunction, seizure, and inflammation of the heart and kidney. (ANI)

