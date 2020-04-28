Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arunachal's lone Covid-19 hospital to resume OPD, IPD services from Wednesday

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 28-04-2020 18:14 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 18:14 IST
Arunachal's lone Covid-19 hospital to resume OPD, IPD services from Wednesday

Around two weeks after the lone coronavirus positive patient of Arunachal Pradesh was declared cured, the authorities have decided that the state's only Covid-19 hospital will open its OPDs and IPDs for other cases from Wednesday, a senior official said here. However, one block of the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) at Naharlagun near here will continue to function as Covid-19 unit with well- demarcated entry and exit points, Health and Family Welfare Secretary P Parthiban said on Tuesday.

The remaining blocks in the state's lone medical college hospital would resume treating cases other than coronavirus infection in its OPDs and IPDs (in-patients department) from Wednesday, he said. The government had on March 26 designated the TRIHMS as the Covid-19 hospital and transferred the admitted patients to the Rama Krishna Mission Hospital here.

The decision to resume normal work was taken after the state's only Covid-19 patient, a 31-year-old man, was cured and discharged from a hospital in Lohit district on April 17. Not a single coronavirus infection case was detected in Arunachal Pradesh sine then and the TRIHMS is yet to treat any such patient so far.

Till Monday evening, a total of 584 samples were tested for Covid-19, out of which 568 were found to be negative while results of 16 are awaited, health department officials said..

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Health News Roundup: Latin America to see sharp increase in hunger, poverty: FAO; Children in South Asia at risk as coronavirus disrupts immunization drive: UNICEF and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.WHO warns on supply disruptions in coronavirus crisis, seeks more air capacityThe World Health Organization WHO appealed for more flight capacity on Tuesday to step up shipments of diagno...

As U.S. states ease restrictions, projected coronavirus death toll rises

As Georgia lifted a ban on eating in restaurants and a handful of other U.S. states began easing other restrictions aimed at fighting the coronavirus pandemic, scientists warned the death toll would climb if governors reopen businesses prem...

Guj: Lion carcass found in Gir forest

A carcass of a lion was recovered from Tulsishyam range of Gir forest in Gujarats Junagadh district, a forest official said on Tuesday. While the exact cause of the animals death could not be ascertained, preliminary examination of the carc...

World News Roundup: EU sees new Brexit talks 'at an impasse': sources; Italy's prime minister defends snail-paced end to lockdown and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.EU sees new Brexit talks at an impasse sourcesNegotiations between the European Union EU and ex-member Britain over new trade arrangements from next year are at an impasse due to disagreem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020