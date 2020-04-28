Left Menu
FACTBOX-France's blueprint for emerging from coronavirus lockdown

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 19:09 IST
French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe presented on Tuesday plans to unwind, from May 11, a nationwide lockdown that has been in place since mid-March The following are the key points of the plans.

MASKS Philippe promised that enough masks will be available for all from May 11. His government is calling on all companies to provide workers with masks and will help small firms obtain them if needed. Masks will also be for sale on the post office's website and five million will be made each week to the most vulnerable people.

TESTING The government aims to have at least 700,000 virological tests per week by May 11. Once a person has tested positive, authorities are to identify and test all those, symptomatic or not, who have had close contact with the person. All these contact cases will be tested and will be asked to isolate themselves, taking into account the uncertainties about the duration of incubation.

Those who test positive will have to confine themselves for 14 days, either at home or in a place made available to the person, in particular in requisitioned hotels.

