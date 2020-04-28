Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan pvt hospitals seek release of pending dues under flagship insurance scheme

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 28-04-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 19:16 IST
Rajasthan pvt hospitals seek release of pending dues under flagship insurance scheme

Private hospitals in Rajasthan have demanded the release of pending dues under the state’s flagship health insurance scheme, saying it would be difficult for them to operate if these are not cleared. They said the government is yet to clear around Rs 300 crore under the Bhamashah Swasthya Bima Yojna (BSBY), which ensures free treatment to BPL families at private hospitals.

Claims under the scheme are settled by a partner insurance company. The association representing the hospitals has also initiated a social media campaign for the recovery of dues.

Reacting to the issue, the state authorities said the private hospitals are pressuring the government at a time when they are busy dealing with the coronavirus outbreak. The association said about 600 hospitals are on the verge of closure and over 50,000 employees will face unemployment if the government did not release the dues.

The issue surfaced after state Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma said recently in a statement that the scheme is functioning in a robust manner. The association representatives said due to the non-payment of dues several hospitals are not able to pay salaries to their employees. “About Rs 300 crore has not been paid to private hospitals under the BSBY for the past several months. We have written to the authorities to clear the dues, failing which hospitals will face operational crisis during the fight against coronavirus,” Vishesh Vyas, vice-president of the Rajasthan Private Hospitals Association told PTI. He said over one lakh appeals in claim settlement disputes filed by private hospitals against insurance companies are yet to be disposed of. Vyas said the rules against private hospitals are strict whereas the authorities are lenient on the partner insurance company. A Jodhpur-based private hospital owner said their payment is pending since November last year. “How will we pay salary to our staff under the crisis. We are working with zeal in the fight against coronavirus but the government should understand the issue,” the owner said. Meanwhile, the authorities said the private hospitals are pressuring government when it is hard pressed in the fighting with a pandemic. “They are mounting pressure on the government. The claims will be settled soon as our teams are mostly busy in dealing with COVID-19 right now,” Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

S. Africa mining firms work together against COVID-19 as mines reopen

South African mining companies are setting up shared quarantine facilities for miners testing positive for COVID-19 and are discussing other ways to cooperate, as the vital national industry gradually restarts operations halted since late M...

Kerala ready to receive NRIs as and when Centre allows: CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said the state was ready to receive the non-resident Indians as and when the Central government allows operation of aircraft to bringthem back. He also informed that till now, 2.76 lakh non-...

Uddhav's entry into Council: MVA leaders meet governor

Leaders of the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi MVA met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday and requested him to consider the cabinet recommendation proposing Uddhav Thackerays appointment to the Legislative Council as the governors no...

Orioles' Mancini, undergoing chemo, to sit out 2020

Baltimore Orioles outfielder and first baseman Trey Mancini revealed Tuesday that he is in the midst of six months of chemotherapy as he fights Stage III colon cancer. In an essay posted Tuesday by The Players Tribune, Mancini said his chem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020