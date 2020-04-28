Himachal CM examined for abdominal pain at Shimla's IGMC

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was examined at the Shimla's Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) after he complained of abdominal pain on Tuesday. After the check-up, Thakur told mediapersons that he was feeling some abdominal pain.

The IGMC senior medical superintendent said it was a routine check-up. His test reports are normal and he is examined after every six months, he added.