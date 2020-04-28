Himachal CM examined for abdominal pain at Shimla's IGMC

Himachal CM examined for abdominal pain at Shimla's IGMCPTI | Shimla | Updated: 28-04-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 21:13 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was examined at the Shimla's Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) after he complained of abdominal pain on Tuesday. After the check-up, Thakur told mediapersons that he was feeling some abdominal pain.
The IGMC senior medical superintendent said it was a routine check-up. His test reports are normal and he is examined after every six months, he added.
