Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stripping naked for masks: German doctors protest lack of protective gear

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 28-04-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 21:16 IST
Stripping naked for masks: German doctors protest lack of protective gear

German doctors have posed naked online to protest a shortage of protective masks and gowns, which they say puts them at greater risk of catching the coronavirus. The health workers' nude pictures, with carefully positioned props like books and flowers to conceal their private parts, appear on a website urging politicians to ensure doctors and clinics have enough protective gear.

"I learned how to stitch wounds, why do I now have to learn how to stitch masks?" reads a placard held by a female doctor with a stethoscope and a red mask in one photo. With just over 156,000 confirmed cases and an official death toll of 5,900, Germany has withstood the pandemic much better than the United States, Italy, Spain and France.

But just like those countries, it has suffered from a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE). The naked doctors said that outpatient and general practice care for COVID-19 patients was as important as hospital care, putting them on the frontline in the fight to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

They said their protest was inspired by Alain Colombie, a French doctor who last month posted nude pictures of himself to protest the lack of protective equipment. Chancellor Angela Merkel's government wants to provide financial assistance to producers of protective equipment and has ramped up its orders for PPE abroad. A German military plane brought 10 million medical masks from China on Monday.

The Finance Ministry has made available an additional 8 billion euros ($8.7 billion) for medical protection gear to help hospitals and doctors contain the spread of the coronavirus. German states have made wearing a mask compulsory on public transport and in shops. ($1 = 0.9219 euros) (Writing by Joseph Nasr Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Canada province hit worst by coronavirus preps restart plans, Trudeau cautious

Quebec, the Canadian province hit hardest by the coronavirus outbreak, is set on Tuesday to announce plans for restarting its economy, paving the way for companies like Bombardier Inc to gradually reopen key facilities. Prime Minister Justi...

COVID-19: Youtube introduces fact-check panels to searches in US to halt spread of misinformation

In an attempt to protect users in the US from misinformation amid the coronavirus pandemic, Youtube will add informational panels containing information from its network of fact-checkers to the searches. When users are searching on YouTube ...

S.Africa's delivery firms switch to meds, groceries during pandemic

A solitary motorbike rumbles through otherwise silent streets in Johannesburg, South Africas once bustling commercial hub, now transformed into a near ghost town by one of the worlds strictest coronavirus lockdowns.A few months ago its driv...

Kumaraswamy slams Centre after RBI writes off Rs 68,000 cr loans of wilful defaulters

Former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday slammed the Centre after RBI wrote off Rs 68,000 crore loans of wilful defaulters, saying it has been done at a time people were dying, farmers are distressed and middle class is fa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020