Britain widens its coronavirus testing scheme

Britain's coronavirus testing scheme will be opened up to a much wider pool of people including those over the age of 65 with symptoms, and all care home residents, health minister Matt Hancock said on Tuesday.

"Anyone who is working or living in a care home will be able to get access to a test whether they have symptoms, or not," he said. "I'm determined to do everything I can to protect the most vulnerable."

Hancock also said the government was on track to meet its 100,000 test per day target by the end of the month, and that by the end of the week the number of home test kits available each day would rise to 25,000 from 5,000.