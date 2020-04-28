Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain widens its coronavirus testing scheme

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-04-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 21:58 IST
Britain widens its coronavirus testing scheme

Britain's coronavirus testing scheme will be opened up to a much wider pool of people including those over the age of 65 with symptoms, and all care home residents, health minister Matt Hancock said on Tuesday.

"Anyone who is working or living in a care home will be able to get access to a test whether they have symptoms, or not," he said. "I'm determined to do everything I can to protect the most vulnerable."

Hancock also said the government was on track to meet its 100,000 test per day target by the end of the month, and that by the end of the week the number of home test kits available each day would rise to 25,000 from 5,000.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Formula One extends shutdown period for second timeA factory shutdown for Formula One teams and engine makers has been extended for a second time to a period of 63 consecutive days due t...

42 new COVID-19 cases found in Dharavi

A total of 42 new COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths were reported in Mumbais Dharavi area on Tuesday. The total number of COVID-19 cases has reached 330 and the death toll has risen to 18.4 deaths and 42 new COVID-19 positive cases have been repo...

Two arrested for robbing people out to buy essentials during lockdown

The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested two men for allegedly targeting and robbing people in Shahdara who were out to buy essentials during the lockdown, police said on Tuesday. The two men were identified as Balbeer Sharma and his associate ...

New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 10.15 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 10.15 pm. . DEL102 VIRUS-GEHLOT-INTERVIEW Never tried to take credit for Rajasthan Model in fight against COVID-19 Ashok Gehlot New Delhi Lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020