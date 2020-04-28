Left Menu
Spain aims for end-June return to normality, to phase out coronavirus lockdown

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 28-04-2020 22:10 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 22:10 IST
Spain aims for end-June return to normality, to phase out coronavirus lockdown

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced on Tuesday a four-phase plan to lift the lockdown enforced on the nation to control one of the world's worst outbreaks of the coronavirus with an aim to return to normality by the end of June.

The lifting of the strict measures will begin on May 4 and vary from region to region depending on factors such as how the rate of infection evolves, the number of intensive care beds available locally and how regions comply with distancing rules, he said. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip and Nathan Allen; Writing by Sonya Dowsett; editing by Andrei Khalip)

