Czech parliament approves state of emergency until May 17, shorter than government sought

The lower house of the Czech parliament on Tuesday extended until May 17 the state of emergency that underpins the government's main measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus, a shorter extension than the government had sought.

Prime Minister Andrej Babis had asked for an extension until May 25, from the current April 30, to be able to keep various restrictions on business in place for longer.

It was not immediately clear whether the government would seek another way to extend the measures.