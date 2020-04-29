Left Menu
California to gradually reopen once testing, tracing improves - officials

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2020 01:41 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 01:41 IST
Some California workplaces, schools and childcare facilities can gradually reopen once the state improves coronavirus testing and contact tracing, the state's health officer said on Tuesday.

This second phase of California's response to COVID-19 would allow retail curbside pickup, some manufacturing and office work that cannot be done from home, Sonia Angell, the state's public health director, said in a news briefing. "Phase two is in weeks, not months," California Governor Gavin Newsom said at the briefing.

Modified school summer programs, an earlier start to the school year in July and August and the reopening of childcare facilities would help the broader workforce return to work, Newsom said. Businesses will have to have "wage replacement" in place so workers can stay home when sick, Angell said.

The state will be ready for this initial reopening once it meets benchmarks like statewide contact tracing, sufficient testing and personal protective equipment to meet demand and a stabilization in coronavirus hospitalizations. Higher-risk businesses and activities, such as concerts and large gatherings, will take months to restart, Newsom added.

