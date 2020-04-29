Liability protection essential for next U.S. coronavirus relief bill -Senate Republican leader

Liability protection essential for next U.S. coronavirus relief bill -Senate Republican leaderReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-04-2020 02:37 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 02:37 IST
U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he was open to providing further aid to cities and states as Democrats are demanding in another coronavirus relief bill, but that any legislation would need to provide liability protections for businesses that are reopening.
"We have a red line on liability," McConnell declared in an interview with Fox News Channel.
