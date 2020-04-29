Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bolivia, Chile strike deal to return stranded Bolivian migrants home

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2020 02:39 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 02:39 IST
Bolivia, Chile strike deal to return stranded Bolivian migrants home

Chile and Bolivia agreed on Tuesday to allow several hundred Bolivians stranded in a makeshift tent camp in Santiago to quarantine for 14 days and then return home, Chile's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Large groups of Bolivians, toting bulging suitcases, had pitched tents near their country's consulate in a leafy, upscale suburb of the Chilean capital, flouting a nighttime curfew and social-distancing rules. The foreign ministers of both countries agreed the migrants should be transported to Iquique, a coastal desert city nearer to Bolivia in northern Chile, and then allowed to return home following isolation.

"For us, it is important that people who have come to work in Chile ... can return to their countries as quickly as possible, and in good condition," said Chile's foreign minister, Teodoro Ribera. "Coronavirus doesn't recognize borders." Bolivian migrants have been gathering in Chile for several weeks after Bolivia tightened its border shortly after the outbreak hit the region.

Some Bolivians, out of work as Chile's economy has sputtered, had already returned home after completing quarantine following an earlier deal between the two countries. Chilean officials worried that growing numbers of Bolivians gathered in the Providencia neighborhood of Santiago would soon pose a health risk.

Evelyn Matthei, the mayor of Providencia, warned of a humanitarian crisis. Though Providencia is not under quarantine, other parts of Santiago, a city of 6 million, are under lockdown, with rules in place prevent gatherings of more than 50 people.

Cool, late fall weather has settled on the Southern Hemisphere city, leaving the Bolivians exposed to frigid night time temperatures. Health Undersecretary Paula Daza said Chile had supplied the migrants with essentials during their stay in Santiago.

TRENDING

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

S.Korea says North Korea's Kim may be trying to avoid coronavirus

China's day of reckoning is coming: Global experts

Dr Jitendra Singh discusses with faculty of LBSNAA on Covid-19 related issues

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Three U.S. children with COVID-19 have rare inflammatory syndrome

Three U.S. children infected with the coronavirus are being treated for a rare inflammatory syndrome that appears similar to one that has raised concerns by doctors in Britain, Italy and Spain, a specialist treating the patients told Reuter...

Spain to phase out coronavirus lockdown, eyes normality by end-June

Spain announced a four-phase plan on Tuesday to lift one of the toughest coronavirus lockdowns in Europe and return to normality by the end of June as the daily death toll fell to 301, less than a third of a record high of 950 in early Apri...

Reports: Browns WR Higgins agrees to one-year deal

Free agent wide receiver Rashard Higgins agreed to a one-year contract worth 910,000 to remain with the Cleveland Browns, multiple media outlets reported on Tuesday. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported Higgins wanted to remain with the...

DT Jenkins returns to Bears on one-year deal

The Chicago Bears brought back former defensive tackle John Jenkins on a one-year deal Tuesday. Jenkins spent the 2017 season with the Bears, collecting eight tackles in eight games one start.He played in 2018 with the New York Giants and 2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020