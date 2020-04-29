Left Menu
Development News Edition

Streamed films eligible for Oscars for first time in 2021 due to coronavirus

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2020 03:30 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 03:06 IST
Streamed films eligible for Oscars for first time in 2021 due to coronavirus

The organizers of the Oscars said on Tuesday that films released only on streaming platforms or video on demand while movie theaters are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic would be eligible for Academy Awards next year.

The temporary change, which will apply only for next year's Oscars and will lapse when movie theaters reopen across the nation, was announced in a statement by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Previously, a movie had to be screened in a movie theater in Los Angeles for at least seven days in order to be eligible for Oscar consideration.

"The Academy firmly believes there is no greater way to experience the magic of movies than to see them in a theater. Our commitment to that is unchanged and unwavering. Nonetheless, the historically tragic COVID-19 pandemic necessitates this temporary exception to our awards eligibility rules," President David Rubin and Chief Executive Dawn Hudson said, referring to the disease caused by the virus. Movie theaters across the United States shut their doors in mid-March, forcing the postponement of major film releases. Some films, including Universal Pictures "Trolls World Tour," have been released directly to streaming platforms or video on demand.

The three main movie theater chains - AMC, Regal and Cinemark - have said they do not expect to reopen until late June or July. The Oscars, the highest awards in the movie industry, are still scheduled to take place in Hollywood on Feb. 28, 2021.

TRENDING

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

S.Korea says North Korea's Kim may be trying to avoid coronavirus

China's day of reckoning is coming: Global experts

Dr Jitendra Singh discusses with faculty of LBSNAA on Covid-19 related issues

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

QB Winston officially reaches one-year deal with Saints

The New Orleans Saints officially signed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston to a one-year contract, the team announced Tuesday. Financial terms were not disclosed by the Saints for Winston, who is expected to back up Dre...

15 people from Tablighi Jamaat including 10 Bangladeshis sent to jail

As many as 15 people, who are from Tablighi Jamaat, including 10 Bangladeshi nationals, were sent to jail on Tuesday, said Sheopur Superintendent of Police SSP Sampat Upadhyay.Ten Bangladeshi nationals, two people from Kolkata and three peo...

Worried about virus, US House won't return -- for now

Facing the stark, startling reality that Congress may not be able to fully resume for a year, House leaders are desperately reaching for work-from-home options after a revolt from the ranks over the health risks of convening in the coronavi...

U.S. CDC reports 981,246 coronavirus cases, 55,258 deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Tuesday reported 981,246 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 23,371 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,336 to 55,258.The CDC reported i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020