Not adopting plasma therapy, using only traditional medicines: Haryana Health Minister

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said that the state has not used plasma therapy and is only using traditional medicines. "We have not used plasma therapy. Our recovery rate is good at 70 per cent. We used traditional medicines only," Vij said.

The Centre on Tuesday said that plasma therapy is not a proven therapy for the COVID-19 treatment as it is still in the experimental stage. "There is no therapy in the world for COVID-19. Plasma therapy is not a proven therapy. It is still in the experimental stage and there is no evidence to use this as treatment. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is studying the efficacy of this therapy," said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

Agarwal also cautioned about the use of this therapy. "Until ICMR concludes its study and a robust scientific proof is available, Plasma therapy should be used only for research or trial purposes. There can even be life-threatening complications if plasma therapy is not used as per guidelines. Until and unless this is approved as a therapy for COVID-19, it is unjustified to spread any claim about the effectiveness of this therapy," he said.

Meanwhile, senior neuro-physician Dr Gopal Prasad Sinha told ANI in Patna, "Plasma therapy has still not been approved, but wherever it has been used, the beneficial result has come. However, this success is not on a border scale that it can be recognised by international organisations." (ANI)