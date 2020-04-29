20 more COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh

20 more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh.

"20 out of 725 samples have tested positive for coronavirus. 4 are from Lucknow, 9 are from Agra and 7 are from Firozabad," King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow said in a release on Tuesday.

400 persons have been cured of the disease in the state while 31 have succumbed to it. (ANI)