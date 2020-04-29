Nearly a third of German firms can survive for max 3 months with longer restrictions - Ifo

Nearly a third of German firms can survive for max 3 months with longer restrictions - IfoReuters | Berlin | Updated: 29-04-2020 11:44 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 11:17 IST
Some 29.2% of German companies think they would survive for a maximum of three months if the coronavirus-related restrictions remain in place for a longer period while 52.7% said they would survive for a maximum of six months, the Ifo institute said.
"These are worrying figures that point to a wave of bankruptcies ahead," Klaus Wohlrabe, an economist at Ifo, said of the survey.