AMUTA expresses solidarity with Aligarh hospital after BJP MLA’s remarks

The AMU Teachers Association on Wednesday expressed its “full solidarity" with doctors of the Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College Hospital here and urged them "not to be discouraged" by any slanderous allegations and continue to serve humanity in its battle against the scourge of COVID-19. “The doctors at the Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College Hospital (JLNMCH), three of whom have been infected by coronavirus in the past one week, are round-the-clock continuing with their humanitarian work despite unwarranted criticism from some quarters and deserve full praise,” the AMUTA said in a statement. BJP MLA Dalveer Singh had on Monday alleged that the Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College Hospital was not informing authorities about novel coronavirus patients in time and has become a "hub" for COVID-19. Hitting out at the BJP MLA’s comments, AMUTA secretary Professor Najmul Islam told media that the battle against COVID-19 can only be successful if all sections of society are effectively mobilised and remain united. He said stigmatising any particular section of society would weaken our resolve to fight against the deadly disease. The BJP MLA, in a clarification on Tuesday, said his statement was "misconstrued and distorted". Aligarh has 24 COVID-19 cases and the first case in the city was reported less than a week ago when a coronavirus patient was referred to the JLNMCH by a private facility without allegedly informing hospital authorities of the symptoms of the patient. JLNMCH, affiliated to the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), is a frontline hospital in Uttar Pradesh designated by the government for testing and treating coronavirus patients

AMU spokesman Shafey Kidwai said around 60 doctors and paramedics of the hospital, who had been quarantined after coming in contact with a COVID-19 patient, have tested negative for coronavirus. He said the hospital has now made it mandatory for any patient who enters its premises to undergo a COVID-19 test

