Badminton-BWF moves Thomas & Uber Cup Finals in Denmark to October

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 29-04-2020 14:32 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 14:11 IST
The Thomas and Uber Cup Finals in Aarhus, Denmark will be held from Oct. 3-11 after the Danish government extended its ban on large gatherings in the country until the end of August, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said on Wednesday. The biennial international tournament, originally scheduled to take place from May 16-24, had been postponed to August 15-23 due to the new coronavirus outbreak which has infected more than 3.11 million people globally causing over 216,000 deaths.

Denmark, which has over 8,800 cases, said earlier this month that "larger gatherings" would be banned, prompting the BWF and Badminton Denmark to conclude that a move to October was the best solution. "Our main priority is the health, safety, and wellbeing of athletes, staff, volunteers, judges, and the entire badminton community," BWF Secretary General Thomas Lund said.

"We listened to the advice of the World Health Organisation (WHO), various health experts, local authorities, and the Danish Government and it became clear that hosting a big event like the Thomas and Uber Cup Finals before September would be difficult. "We are confident that we can stage a safe and successful championship on the new dates of October 3-11 while all the time monitoring the situation should things change."

The BWF said that it was also looking at options to host its annual general meeting and members' forum which were due to take place in Aarhus in August. The badminton season was suspended following the All England Open last month and several events have either been canceled or postponed due to the pandemic which has brought the global sport to a standstill.

