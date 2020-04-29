MP: Hospitals to follow AIIMS' protocol for COVID-19 care

The health department of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday said it will follow the clinical protocol adopted by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for treatment of COVID-19 patients in the state. Hospitals and health centres dedicated to treating COVID-19 patients were directed to follow the clinical protocol issued by New Delhi's AIIMS on April 21, an official from the public relations department said.

These guidelines will be updated from time to time in keeping with the epidemiological trends of the country, the official said. As per the AIIMS' protocol, adequate beverages, a balanced diet, recommended doses of vitamins A, D, C and zinc would be given to patients admitted to COVID-19 centres and hospitals.

Detailed technical instructions have also been issued regarding ideal pulse rate, respiratory rate and oxygen therapy for patients, the official said. Hospitals and care centres have also been asked to provide necessary psychological support and entertainment to patients, he added.