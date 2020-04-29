Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fly-past, flags on rooftops mark Israel's independence day under lockdown

Reuters | Tel Aviv | Updated: 29-04-2020 15:24 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 15:09 IST
Fly-past, flags on rooftops mark Israel's independence day under lockdown
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Military jets flew in formation over Tel Aviv's deserted parks and streets on Wednesday, cheered on from rooftops by flag-waving residents in face masks as Israel marked its independence day under lockdown. In a normal year, locals would celebrate the day by flocking to beaches and other public spaces for barbecues, and to soak up the sun.

The government has begun to ease some curbs to contain its coronavirus epidemic, but it reimposed mandatory curfews for the back-to-back Memorial Day and Independence Day holidays on Tuesday and Wednesday to reduce the risk of contagion. So while the four jets performed aerobatic maneuvers before flying on to other cities in a display also honoring front-line hospital staff, families looked on from balconies.

Doctors and nurses, many wearing face masks, gathered on the rooftop of Tel Aviv's Wolfson Medical Center and waved Israeli flags. "We wish for you and all the citizens of Israel robust and vigorous health and a happy Independence Day," one of the squadron pilots said in a message to health workers.

Celebrations for the 72nd anniversary of Israel's 1948 independence kicked off late on Tuesday with fireworks in some cities. But many jurisdictions forwent their usual spectacles to save money in an economic crisis caused by the pandemic. Israel has reported almost 16,000 coronavirus cases and more than 200 deaths.

Infection rates have ebbed in recent weeks, and authorities have begun easing restrictions by allowing some businesses to reopen, with an eye towards letting children return to school.

TRENDING

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Australia's Victoria announces 45 mn dollars relief package for global students

Australias Victoria state on Wednesday announced a 45 million dollar relief package for international students facing economic hardships due to the coronavirus related restrictions, a move which would benefit thousands of students including...

Conduct COVID-19 tests on West Bengal returnees: Odisha NHM asks Khurda district officials

The National Health Mission, Odisha has asked the district administration of Khurda, where 47 COVID-19 cases have been reported till Wednesday, to conduct coronavirus tests on people who had recently visited West Bengal, a senior official s...

Lufthansa's Belgian carrier suspends flights until June 1

Belgiums Brussels Airlines, a Lufthansa LHAG.DE subsidiary, has extended its suspension of flights until June 1, it said on Wednesday.The carrier had previously grounded flights until May 15 but said in a statement it was extending that by ...

It's a boy: British PM Johnson and fiancée thrilled by birth of son

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons fiance, Carrie Symonds, gave birth to a healthy baby boy at a London hospital on Wednesday, slightly earlier than had been expected.Symonds, 32, had said previously that their baby was due to hatch in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020