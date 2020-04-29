Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nightly show in Swiss block helps beat lockdown blues

Reuters | Bern | Updated: 29-04-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 16:31 IST
Nightly show in Swiss block helps beat lockdown blues
Representative Image Image Credit : Wikimedia

Dressed in a black trench coat and hat, 36-year-old Audrey Lecomte performed "Singing in the Rain" on a drizzly Tuesday evening to the residents of Geneva's Round House apartment complex, who twirled umbrellas from balconies to the music.

The nightly 6 pm "choir" at the 1920s block, a 6-story architectural monument built in a semi-circle, has become a way to cheer each other up during Switzerland's national lockdown to stop the spread of COVID-19, now in its seventh week. "There is music, it swings, that's a good thing," said Daniele Salins, a 75-year-old resident who joined in the dancing. "It feels good, it takes our mind off our problems, otherwise, if you look at the news, it's very exhausting."

The tradition started in mid-March when the Swiss lockdown began and residents sing and dance to a handful of songs every night except Sundays, taking turns to choose the music. Switzerland has reported nearly 30,000 cases of COVID-19 and more than 1,350 deaths, but caseloads are easing and Berne has begun to relax measures which were never as strict as in neighboring France or Italy.

The dozens of kids in the building look forward to the evening "show" and passers-by stop and watch with kids and dogs. "The children, who can't play with each other, they at least get to see each other," said Tessa, a resident and 39-year-old speech therapist and mother of two young boys. "There is closure for the day with a feeling of warmth and togetherness."

One resident danced with a baby in her arms and another family blew bubbles. They also sang happy birthday to a beaming 11-year-old boy on a balloon-adorned balcony. The choir is not the building's only initiative under lockdown. They also held a relay-style marathon this month with each resident running laps around the courtyard to cheers as well as balcony quizzes and movie nights.

It is the spirit sought by late architect Maurice Braillard who designed the building, shaped like a Roman theatre, to encourage interaction. "We went from being residents and neighbors to being a big family," Lecomte told Reuters. "It has become more and more magical as time has passed."

Residents say they want to continue the choir after lockdown ends. The tentative end date is May 11 when schools resume. "We are thinking of keeping it as a ritual every Sunday," said Marion, a resident, and mother. "Otherwise, we are afraid we will miss it when confinement ends."

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

German inflation eases further in April

German annual inflation slowed further in April to well below the European Central Banks target, data showed on Wednesday, giving the ECB additional leeway to deploy stimulus policy to counter the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic...

Over 7.75 lacs tonnes of private foodgrains freight loaded from 25 March

Indian Railways continues in its endeavour to ensure availability of essential commodities like foodgrain across the country through its freight parcel services during the nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19. In order to ensure that kitche...

'Exams for higher and technical courses unlikely by May 31'

Under-graduate and post-graduate exams for higher and technical education courses in Maharashtra are unlikely to be held before May 31 in view of the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, state minister Uday Samant said on Wednesday. Speaking to a...

Maha: Stray dogs bite over dozen villagers in single day

Over a dozen people were bitten by stray dogs in a single day at a village in Thane district of Maharashtra, a health official said on Wednesday. The incidents occurred at Zidke village near Ambadi Phata area in Bhiwandi taluka on Tuesday, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020