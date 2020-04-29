Left Menu
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2020 18:28 IST
Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Trump hails U.S. coronavirus testing as infections cross a million

The United States has reported more than a million coronavirus infections only because of its testing, President Donald Trump said on Wednesday, hailing the effort as being "much better than any other country in the world". The Twitter comments came amid warnings from state public health officials that shortages of trained workers and materials have limited testing capacity. Russia's coronavirus case tally nears 100,000 milestone

Russia on Wednesday reported 5,841 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing its overall nationwide case tally to 99,399. The official nationwide death toll reached 972 on Wednesday after 108 people with the virus died in the last 24 hours, Russia's coronavirus crisis response centre said. What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Beijing returns to normal Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

More than 3.11 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 216,667 have died, according to a Reuters tally, as of 0200 GMT on Wednesday. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS Sports must first resume safely at lower levels, WHO expert says

It will be easier to bring back community level sport such as Parkruns as the coronavirus lockdowns are eased than bigger events due to the risk of travel from larger gatherings, a member of a World Health Organization expert group said. However, the lessons learned on marshalling and enforcing social distancing at such local races or a small-scale soccer match could help with the management of elite gatherings such as major marathons when they are possible, Brian McCloskey said. The last places on earth without the coronavirus

Despite infecting more than three million people around the world, there are still 34 countries and territories that have yet to report a single case of the novel coronavirus. These include Comoros, Lesotho, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and tiny far-flung island nations in the Pacific such as Nauru, Kiribati and the Solomon Islands. Novartis wins expanded European OK for Cosentyx amid pursuit of $5 billion sales

Novartis on Wednesday won a new European approval for its inflammation drug Cosentyx in a form of arthritis, as the Swiss drugmaker predicts broadening use of its top-selling medicine will eventually push annual sales beyond $5 billion. European Commission (EC) approved Cosentyx for adult patients with active non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA), characterized by chronic back pain. This is the fourth indication for Cosentyx, in addition to its uses to treat psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis. Indonesia announces 260 coronavirus cases, 11 deaths

Indonesia confirmed 260 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, taking the total in the Southeast Asian nation to 9,771, said health ministry official Achmad Yurianto. Yurianto reported 11 new deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 784, while 1,391 people have recovered. Gilead's remdesivir meets main goal of trial in COVID-19 patients

Gilead Sciences Inc said on Wednesday its experimental antiviral drug, remdesivir, had met the main goal of a trial testing it in COVID-19 patients. The trial was being conducted by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), and more details on the data would be provided at an upcoming briefing by the NIAID, Gilead said. Spain's daily coronavirus deaths up, lockdown easing plan unaffected

Spain recorded 325 deaths from the novel coronavirus overnight, up from 301 reported the previous day, but health officials said the epidemic was evolving favourably as the country prepares for a gradual easing of its lockdown from next week. The overall death toll from the virus rose by 453 to 24,275, the health ministry said, adding that the additional cases were from the previous days in the region of Galicia.

