India's COVID-19 tally mounts to 31,787

With 1,813 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the last 24 hours and 71 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases surged to 31787, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2020 18:56 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 18:56 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

With 1,813 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the last 24 hours and 71 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases surged to 31787, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. The total cases are inclusive of 7,797 cured and discharged patients, one migrated and 1,008 deaths.

At present, there are 22,982 active COVID-19 cases in the country. Earlier in the day, Union Minister of Health Dr Harsh Vardhan said that of the total number of coronavirus cases only 0.33 per cent people are on ventilators.

"Only 0.33 per cent patients are on ventilators, 1.5 per cent patients are on oxygen support and 2.34 per cent patients are in ICU, which reflects the quality of care being provided across the country," said Vardhan during a video conference with Lions Club International. The nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 25 to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which was to end on April 14. It is now slated to end on May 3. (ANI)

