UK PM Johnson to speak with Queen Elizabeth by phone - spokesman

UK PM Johnson to speak with Queen Elizabeth by phone - spokesmanReuters | London | Updated: 29-04-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 20:15 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold his traditional weekly conversation with Queen Elizabeth on Tuesday evening by phone, a spokesman for his Downing Street office said.
Johnson usually holds a private weekly meeting with the Queen, but this routine was interrupted when Johnson was hospitalised earlier this month after testing positive for the coronavirus.
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- British
- Queen Elizabeth
- Downing Street
ALSO READ
Boris Johnson begins taking charge after COVID-19 hospitalization: Report
Boris Johnson, feeling better, agrees with Trump on need to reopen economies -statements
Nurse talks about his experience treating British Prime Minister Boris Johnson
Indian-origin doctor issues 'soul searching' open letter to Boris Johnson
Row over Boris Johnson’s top aide at secret Covid-19 science meetings