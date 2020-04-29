Left Menu
HCARD to control spread of corona infection among doctors

The city-based Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute has developed a robotic device -- HCARD -- to control the spread of infection among doctors and minimise frequent contact with COVID-19 patients.

ANI | Durgapur (West Bengal) | Updated: 29-04-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 21:02 IST
HCARD to control spread of corona infection among doctors
HCARD or Hospital Care Assistive Robotic Device developed by CMERI, Durgapur, West Bengal. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The city-based Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute (CMERI) has developed a robotic device -- HCARD -- to control the spread of infection among doctors and minimise frequent contact with COVID-19 patients. "HCARD or Hospital Care Assistive Robotic Device can help frontline healthcare workers in maintaining physical distance from those infected by a coronavirus," said the Ministry of Science and Technology.

The device is equipped with various state-of-the-art technologies and works both in automatic as well as manual modes of navigation. "This Hospital Care Assistive Robotic Device can be effective for frontline healthcare officials dealing with COVID-19 patients in delivering services while maintaining mandatory physical distancing," said Prof Harish Hirani, Director, CSIR-CMERI.

Prof Hirani said the cost of this device is less than Rs 5 lakh and the weight is less than 80 kilograms. This robot can be controlled and monitored by a nursing booth with a control station having such features as navigation, drawer activation for providing medicines and food to patients, sample collection, and audio-visual communication.

As spelt out by the WHO, personal protective equipment (PPE) is very important in preventing the transmission of coronavirus in society. Scientists at the CMERI have also developed a few other customised technologies including disinfection walkway, road sanitiser unit, face mask, mechanical ventilator and hospital waste management facility. (ANI)

