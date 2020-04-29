Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO says it acted "quickly and decisively" on new coronavirus

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 29-04-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 21:33 IST
WHO says it acted "quickly and decisively" on new coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The chief of the World Health Organization (WHO) defended the body's record in its response to the new coronavirus in a news briefing on Wednesday.

"From the beginning, the WHO has acted quickly and decisively to respond to warn the world," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said after giving a timeline of what the body knew in the lead-up to declaring COVID-19 a global emergency on Jan. 30.

"We sounded the alarm early and we sounded it often," he said, adding: "WHO is committed to transparency and accountability."

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

MHA gives broad hints of extending lockdown beyond May 3

The Centre on Wednesday gave clear indications that the ongoing nationwide lockdown will be extended beyond May 3 but with considerable relaxations to people and services in many districts. The Ministry of Home Affairs, however, said there ...

Motorcycling-MotoGP cancels races but still hopes for July start

MotoGPs German, Dutch and Finnish Grands Prix in June and July have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic but the sport still hopes to start the season during the European summer, CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta said on Wednesday. The cancellati...

COVID-19: Govt allows migrants to go home, says new guidelines soon on relaxations for many districts

Many districts will get considerable relaxations beginning May 4 as the ongoing nationwide lockdown has resulted in tremendous gains in the COVID-19 fight, the government said on Wednesday after it paved the way for lakhs of migrant workers...

Chaos at Delhi-Faridabad border as Haryana seals all border points with national capital; will not allow infection to enter state:Khattar

Several people returning to their homes in Faridabad from Delhi were turned back amid chaos and confusion on Wednesday while vegetable supplies to Azadpur mandi were severely disrupted as Haryana sealed all its border points with the nation...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020