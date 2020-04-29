Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saudi malls fill again as kingdom eases coronavirus closures

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 21:41 IST
Saudi malls fill again as kingdom eases coronavirus closures

Saudis began tentatively returning to shopping malls and open-air markets on Wednesday after authorities relaxed restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Security guards took shoppers' temperatures as a small number of visitors entered upscale malls in central Riyadh. A strong smell of sanitizer wafted through the homewares, cosmetic and clothing stores. Many welcomed the semblance of normalcy after being cooped up at home due to curfews imposed since late March, especially with the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan on Friday.

The kingdom on Sunday eased movement restrictions between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. except in Mecca. Schools, restaurants, mosques and other public venues where physical distancing is difficult to maintain remain closed and social gatherings of more than five people are banned. "The reopening is being done in a limited way, it's very well done so that we can get our essential goods," said 22-year-old Faisal al-Qanas at Hayat Mall.

With online shopping still fairly new to the kingdom, malls remain popular, particularly for large numbers of Saudi Arabia's under-30s, who make up roughly 80% of the country's 30 million population. Many shoppers on Wednesday were young women. "They've taken precautions - there are gloves, masks, they're making sure people keep enough distance between each other," said 19-year-old Nojod Alshammari, who was also visiting Hayat Mall.

Authorities urged shoppers to practice social distancing and recommended that children, the elderly and those with compromised immunity remain at home. In Riyadh's southern Batha neighbourhood, where many low-income foreign workers live and work, shops and open-air markets were packed with people, a few wearing face masks or gloves.

Vendors were eager to see customers return. "I hope I can make some gains today, as the last few weeks were dead and I ran out of most of my savings," Khorshid, a Pakistani fruit and vegetable seller, said.

He was selling produce from a small cart on a dusty side street for half the price of large supermarkets. "I want to sell as much as possible. I didn't send any money to my wife and children for the last two months."

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. House panel seeks details on agency's talks over Washington Trump hotel

A U.S. House of Representatives committee on Wednesday called on President Donald Trumps administration to hand over details on any talks between his company and a federal agency over lease terms for a Trump-branded hotel near the White Hou...

Singapore reports 690 new COVID-19 cases, mostly foreign workers

Singapore on Wednesday reported 690 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of COVID-19 patients, a vast majority of whom are foreigners, to 15,641, the health ministry said. Out of the 690 fresh cases, six are Singapore citizens or ...

Homi Adajani, Dinesh Vijan and 'Angrezi Medium' team remember Irrfan Khan

Filmmaker Homi Adajania is eternally grateful to have gotten a chance to work with Irrfan Khan in his last days and he says that the short time he spent with the actor on Angrezi Medium will remain close to his heart. Irrfan, one of Indias ...

MHA gives broad hints of extending lockdown beyond May 3

The Centre on Wednesday gave clear indications that the ongoing nationwide lockdown will be extended beyond May 3 but with considerable relaxations to people and services in many districts. The Ministry of Home Affairs, however, said there ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020