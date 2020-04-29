Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO declines comment on remdesivir in COVID-19, hopes for best

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 29-04-2020 23:41 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 22:34 IST
WHO declines comment on remdesivir in COVID-19, hopes for best
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A top World Health Organization official declined comment on Wednesday on reports that Gilead Science's remdesivir could help treat COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, but said that further data was needed. "I wouldn't like to make any specific comment on that, because I haven't read those publications in detail," Dr Mike Ryan, head of the WHO's emergencies programme, told an online briefing in response to a question, adding it can sometimes take a number of publications to determine a drug's efficacy.

"Clearly we have the randomised control trials that are underway both in the UK and US, the 'Solidarity trials' with WHO. Remdesivir is one of the drugs under observation in many of those trials. So I think a lot more data will come out," he said. Ryan added: "But we are hopeful this drug and others may prove to be helpful in treating COVID-19."

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Google makes Meet video conferencing free to all users, challenging Zoom

Alphabet Incs Google on Wednesday said any user will soon be able to host free video conferences on Meet, turning its previously business-only tool into a bigger rival to Zoom and others battling for users during the coronavirus outbreak. Z...

Brazil's Bolsonaro withdraws name of family friend as top cop

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday withdrew the name of a family friend he had picked to run the federal police after a Supreme Court justice blocked an appointment that opponents said would allow him inappropriate influence ov...

Right to access internet not fundamental right, says J-K in SC, opposes restoration of 4G services

Right to access internet is not a fundamental right and the state can curtail the freedom of speech and the right to trade through internet, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has told the Supreme Court while opposing restoration of 4G se...

Pakistan Army chief visits forward positions along LoC

Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday warned that India would always get a befitting response to ceasefire violations during a visit to the forward positions along the Line of Control. In a statement, the army said that Gen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020