Three more COVID-19 cases in Ghaziabad

Three more people tested positive for coronavirus in Ghaziabad on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the district to 63, officials said. Of the 150 reports received by the health department on Wednesday, 147 were negative and three positive, District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said.

The total number of positive cases in the district so far has risen to 63. While 44 people have been cured, 19 are undergoing treatment, he said. Among the 147 negative cases are 13 people who had earlier tested positive for COVID-19, Pandey said, adding they will be discharged from hospitals on Thursday.