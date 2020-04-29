Left Menu
Development News Edition

New York police break up massive crowd at rabbi's funeral that defied virus shutdown

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2020 23:40 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 23:40 IST
New York police break up massive crowd at rabbi's funeral that defied virus shutdown

New York police broke up a massive crowd of ultra-Orthodox Jews who took part in a rabbi's funeral in defiance of a statewide coronavirus shutdown, and the mayor walked back comments on the gathering that some Jewish leaders called discriminatory.

City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea told a news conference on Wednesday that some 12 summonses were issued for a variety of offenses at the Brooklyn gathering on Tuesday night, which he estimated involved "thousands of people crammed onto one block." Mayor Bill de Blasio personally oversaw the dispersal of the Hasidic residents in Brooklyn's Williamsburg section who had gathered late on Tuesday for the funeral of Rabbi Chaim Mertz, who died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

A Jewish congregation had worked with police on a plan to close streets so the funeral could adhere to social-distancing rules, said Mitchell Silber, executive director at the Community Security Initiative, a program to protect Jewish institutions. Both the rabbi's congregation and the police were surprised at the number of people who attended, he said.

"This was a single event, planned by one congregation. The troubling incident last night should not negatively reflect on Hasidim, the Williamsburg community, Orthodox Jewry or the entire Jewish community," Silber told Reuters. Some Jewish leaders criticized de Blasio, who wrote on Twitter late on Tuesday that he had instructed the city's police department to "summons or even arrest those who gather in large groups."

"This is about stopping this disease and saving lives," the mayor wrote on Twitter. The disease has killed more than 23,000 people in New York state despite stay-at-home orders and a shutdown of schools and businesses. The criticism was for de Blasio's having addressed the tweet to "the Jewish community, and all communities."

Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League noted that New York City is home to more than one million Jews. "The few who don't social distance should be called out - but generalizing against the whole population is outrageous especially when so many are scapegoating Jews," Greenblatt wrote on Twitter.

Rabbi Mark Dratch, executive vice president of the Rabbinical Council of America representing Orthodox rabbis, said he was concerned the comments could encourage anti-Semitism. "We are very concerned about the mayor's comment which stigmatizes an entire community for the irresponsible behavior of a small group," Dratch said in an email to Reuters.

At a news conference with Shea, de Blasio said he regretted the way he expressed concern about the gathering of mourners but that he spoke "out of passion" for the safety of the people of his city, the epicenter of the country's crisis. "Again this is a community I love, this is a community I've spent a lot of times working with. And if you saw anger and frustration, you're right," de Blasio said. "I spoke out of real distress and people's lives were in danger before my eyes, and I was not going to tolerate that."

At the news conference, Shea said, "People have to be accountable for their own actions regardless of what neighborhood, ethnicity, where they come from - we cannot have what we had last night." David Harris, chief executive of the AJC global Jewish advocacy group, said de Blasio has been a "good friend" of the Jewish community and the Twitter comments that offended many in the community had been out of character.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

UK envoy in Washington backs probe into origins of pandemic, WHO reforms

Britains ambassador to the United States on Wednesday backed calls for an investigation into the origins of the novel coronavirus and the response of the World Health Organization but said the first priority should be containing the outbrea...

Goodell reduces salary to $0, NFL employees take paycut

Commissioner Roger Goodell will not be paid during the coronavirus pandemic as part of a leadership-initiated reduction in pay by the NFL. Multiple outlets reported the terms of the widespread pay reduction confirmed by a memo sent to teams...

Organist Cameron Carpenter takes Bach to Berlin seniors

Unable to play at the Berlin Philharmonic as planned, U.S. musician Cameron Carpenter has responded to coronavirus restrictions by putting his organ and some loudspeakers on a truck to play to seniors and care homes in the German capital. C...

Hungary eases coronavirus restrictions outside Budapest

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Wednesday lifted some restrictions outside Budapest imposed to contain the coronavirus outbreak, saying shops and restaurant terraces will be allowed to reopen without time limits.Existing restrictio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020