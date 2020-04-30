Left Menu
Development News Edition

Olympics-Recurring virus outbreaks make events unpredictable - USOPC

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2020 01:36 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 01:20 IST
Olympics-Recurring virus outbreaks make events unpredictable - USOPC
Representative image Image Credit:

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) warned on Wednesday that recurrent outbreaks of COVID-19 will make staging events more unpredictable while athletes will have to meet rigorous medical standards before returning to training.

Even as states ease stay-at-home restrictions and open up sectors of the economy, USOPC warned strict hygiene and social-distancing rules will remain in place as world sport plots its return. "There is no way to eliminate the risk to returning to sport entirely so it is important to develop your return to training in that context and your event planning in that context," USOPC chief medical officer Jonathan Finnoff said during a conference call. USOPC warned that it is likely events will frequently need to be canceled due to continuing outbreaks of the novel coronavirus which has shut down most sport around the world and forced a one-year postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"One should consider if the financial impact of an event cancellation close to the time of the event will have a significant negative financial impact on the event organizer, associated organizations, athletes, or spectators," USOPC said. Anyone staging an event such as an Olympic trials should investigate mitigating risk through event insurance said the USOPC, particularly for things such as catering and guaranteed hotel blocks.

Event organizers should also plan for separate rooms for all athletes, coaches, staff and media. Like U.S. cities and states preparing to open up, USOPC outlined a similar plan by which athletes would return to training in phases.

The long list of precautions is further complicated by each state being in different stages of easing restrictions and opening facilities. Athletes could also face multiple testing but Finnoff emphasized they will not receive priority over the needs of the general public.

"No test should be used on an athlete until public demand for testing on people who are systematic and need it for medical purposes," Finnoff said. "We should just not test athletes until we are handling the medical demand for those tests."

Some guidelines are common sense and already in place but in a 13-page document USOPC laid out a detailed plan that includes living in a training location for 14 days prior to beginning group training. Different sports will face higher level scrutiny with low- risk ones such as archery, where social distancing is not an issue, compared to wrestling during which athletes are in constant contact.

"It is important when you are developing your return to training plan or planning your event that works in close conjunction with public health officials in your area," said Finnoff. "Number one, you follow their recommendations and you implement the appropriate prevention measures based on the risk in your area."

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Microsoft beats quarterly revenue estimates on cloud boost

Microsoft Corp reported quarterly revenue above Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, powered by another strong performance from its cloud service Azure as the coronavirus outbreak and home sheltering lead to more people working from home.The...

Pompeo says no sight of North Korea's Kim, real risk of famine in country

The United States has caught no sight of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and is watching reports about his health, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday, adding there was a real risk of famine in the country amid the coronav...

Jordan lifts driving ban as it eyes normality after tight lockdown

Jordanians took to the streets after a ban was lifted on driving and many businesses reopened in a rapid return to normality after the authorities relaxed a tough forty-day curfew to stem the spread of coronavirus.A car driving ban for most...

EU countries push suspension of air travel refund rights

Twelve European Union governments urged the EUs executive body on Wednesday to suspend rules forcing cash-drained airlines to offer full refunds for cancelled flights instead of vouchers for future travel because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020