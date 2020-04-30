Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two COVID-19 patients recover in C'garh; two under treatment

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 30-04-2020 13:28 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 13:28 IST
Two COVID-19 patients recover in C'garh; two under treatment

Two COVID-19 patients, including a pregnant woman, were discharged from Chhattisgarh's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Raipur on Thursday, after recovering from the illness, an official said. As many as 36 persons have recovered from the deadly infection in the state, which now has only two active cases left.

"A 35-year-old pregnant woman and her brother, who hail from Katghora town in Korba district, were discharged after results of their two consecutive tests came out negative for the infection," a public relations officer of the AIIMS told PTI. At present, two patients, including a male nursing officer of AIIMS, were undergoing treatment in the isolation ward of the hospital, he added.

Katghora, located around 200 km from Raipur, had emerged as the COVID-19 hotspot in the state with 27 confirmed cases reported there till April 16 and all of them have recovered. Meanwhile, nine suspected patients, including some migrant labourers, from Surajpur district who tested positive in the rapid-testing method, were kept in the isolation ward of the AIIMS, where their RTPCR test will be conducted to confirm the infection, the PRO said.

The nine suspected patients had come in contact with a 58-year-old migrant labour who tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday night, a health official said. Rapid testing kits were used for surveillance purposes only and as per guidelines of the Indian Council of Medical Research, only lab reports of RTPCR were considered valid, he said.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Australian Capital Territory free of COVID-19

The Australian Capital Territory has become the first of the countrys eight states and mainland territories to declare itself free of all known cases of the coronavirus. Chief Health Officer Kerryn Coleman said the territory surrounding the...

COVID-19: Trump says 'much better days' ahead as 35 US states release formal reopening plans

As many as 35 of the 50 American states affected by the coronavirus pandemic have unveiled formal reopening plans, as President Donald Trump expressed confidence that much better days are ahead for the country that has been hit hard by the ...

I owe him my career: Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil on Irrfan Khan

Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil says though he never met Irrfan Khan in his life, the actor was one of the reasons why he joined cinema. The National Award-winning actor released a statement in the wake of Irrfans death from a rare form of can...

Citizens come together to support battle against COVID-19, online donations increase by 180 percent, says Razorpay

Bengaluru Karnataka India, April 30 ANINewsVoir Razorpay, the leading full-stack financial solutions company, launched the fifth edition of The Era of Rising Fintech report today. Historically, the report provided an in-depth study of the F...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020