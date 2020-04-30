Ghanaian Muslim Community contributes 130,000 to COVID-19 National Trust Fund

The Ghanaian Muslim Community has presented a cheque for 130,000 to the COVID-19 National Trust Fund.

The presentation was made by the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, who led a coalition of Muslim groups to the Jubilee House on Tuesday for the presentation ceremony, which had Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Chief of Staff, Hon. Frema Osei Opare.

A spokesperson for the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Aremeyao Shuaib said the amount presented is the total donation made by various groups within the Islamic community.

Sheikh Aremeyao explained that following the setting up of the COVID-19 National Trust Fund by President Akufo-Addo to raise funds towards alleviating the devastating effects of the Coronavirus pandemic, the National Chief Imam also set up a committee made up of representatives of all Islamic sects to mobilise contributions for a collective Muslim donation to the Trust Fund.

"This shows the unified approach which was adopted by the National Chief Imam in raising this money," Sheikh Aremeyao said.

Sheikh Aremeyao added that the presentation shows the Muslim Community's quest to contribute to the government's humanitarian response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the Trust Fund, a member of the COVID-19 National Trust Fund Board of Trustees, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, commended the Muslim community for the donation.

"On behalf of the Trustees of the National COVID-19 Trust Fund, I will like to say a very big thank you to the Ghana Muslim Community for this," said Mr Sarpong.

"I believe this goes to tell us how much the Muslim community is concerned about humanity," Dr Sarpong added.

"This is a great humanitarian gesture and we wish to thank them so much. I believe that from the good hearts that this donation is coming from, during this time of their fasting and prayer, we believe at the end of these prayers, this horrible pandemic would have subsided."

"We also plead and ask them that they should always remember Ghana in their prayers during this fasting period and ask that wherever the money came from, God will replenish it for them."

A member of the Board of Trustee of the COVID-19 Dr Abdul Samed Tanko and the Administrator of the Fund, Dr Collins Asare were also present.

The National Chief Imam was accompanied by representatives of various Islamic sects and groups namely: Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission, Ahlusunnah Wal Jamaa, Shiat, Tijaaniya, Ghana Muslim Mission, Council of Zongo Chiefs as well as the Coalition of Moslem Organisations (COMOG).

(With Inputs from APO)