Agra Smart City creates GIS dashboard to show COVID-19 hotspots

Agra Smart City has created a GIS dashboard which will show various hotspots, heat map, positive cases, recovered cases etc. The dashboard updated on a daily basis can be accessed from the link: http://covid.sgligis.com/agra

This dashboard is developed on IGiS platform an indigenous technology which brings GIS, Image Processing, Photogrammetry, and CAD together on a single platform which can also cater to a multitude of solutions across industries like Agriculture, Defence, Forestry, Disaster Management, Land Information, Mining, Power, Smart City, Urban Planning, Utilities and Location-Based Service.

(With Inputs from PIB)