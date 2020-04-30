Ethiopia receives third round Jack Ma & Alibaba Group donations to fight COVID
The third round Jack Ma & Alibaba Group donations of PPE, test kits & Medical Equipments initiated by H.E Abiy Ahmed Ali, Moussa Faki Mahamat, Dr Vera Songwe, John Nkengasong were received to be distributed by Ethiopian Airlines & World Food Programme across Africa to help strengthen the fight against #COVID19.
