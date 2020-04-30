WHO donates lab reagents to Ethiopia Health Institute to facilitate COVID testing
Working with countries to ensure they have the materials needed to fight #COVID19, WHO Ethiopia donated laboratory reagents to the Ethiopia Public Health Institute in order to facilitate testing in the country.
(With Inputs from APO)
