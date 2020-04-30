Covid-19 lockdown a blow to Uttarakhand's tourism industry

The coronavirus pandemic has been terrible for several businesses, but tourism is among the most affected sectors. Tourism in Uttarakhand has been dealt a blow with scores of people working for this sector are now facing the brunt as there is a nationwide lockdown to halt the spread of the deadly virus.

Satpal Maharaj, State Minister for culture and tourism said all the tourist spots and also Char Dham Yatra have suffered losses this year due to the spread of the lethal infection. The minister also added that in the future state would follow the social distancing norms and other rules to run the tourism sector.

"The state government is evaluating the losses. And in the future, the tourism sector will work in accordance with the Central government guidelines which includes social distancing and sanitization," said Satpal Maharaj. Sandeep Sahini, president of the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Uttarakhand said: "Many hotels are on the verge of closing due to the lockdown. So far, we have incurred losses of around Rs 400- Rs 500 crore."

He has also urged for a relief package by the Central and the State governments for the hotel owners. (ANI)