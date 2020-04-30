COVID-19 patient faces flak over food complaints, apologises

A COVID-19 patient, who complained about not being provided non-vegetarian food during his hospital stay here, later apologised for it and thanked the doctors who took care of him, an official said on Thursday. The man made a series of videos from his bed at a private hospital and in one of the clips, he expressed displeasure over not being served non-vegetarian food.

However, after he uploaded the clip on social media and faced criticism for his remarks, he posted another video in which he expressed regret over it and thanked Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouha and the doctors for the arrangements made for his treatment. Authorities at the hospital said the man was discharged on Tuesday after recovering.

Earlier this month, a 25-year-old man, who in a TikTok video ridiculed the use of masks for protection against COVID-19, later tested positive for the disease in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district. In one of the videos, apparently shot after the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, the man was purportedly seen sitting on a bike and when someone asked him to wear a mask, he dismissed it, saying why trust a piece of cloth, keep faith in God.