South Africa willing to sell 'poorly functioning' state-owned firms - finance minister

South Africa willing to sell 'poorly functioning' state-owned firms - finance ministerReuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 30-04-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 19:07 IST
South Africa's Finance Minister Tito Mboweni told lawmakers on Thursday the government was willing to sell cash-burning state-owned firms to ease pressure on government finances in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and sharply falling tax revenue.
The treasury sees gross domestic product slumping by nearly 6% in 2020, while tax receipts are expected to tumble by at least a third. Answering questions during a virtual session to parliament, Mboweni said the government would sell "poorly functioning" state firms, without giving details.
