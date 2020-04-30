Pfizer aims for 10-20 mln doses of coronavirus vaccine by end-2020 depending on trials

Pfizer aims to make 10-20 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine it is developing with Germany's BioNtech by the end of 2020 for possible emergency use depending on trial results, the U.S. drugmaker's vaccines head said on Thursday.

"Of course we need to see and wait to see how the vaccine's efficacy and safety is demonstrated, hopefully in the coming months," Nanette Cocero, the global head of Pfizer Vaccines, said on a conference call. "But assuming that is demonstrated, we are looking to ramp up manufacturing rather quickly to have around 10 to 20 mln doses by the end of this year, which are expected to then of course be used in an emergency type of setting."