Norwegian Air makes final offer to bondholders in bid to save company

Norwegian Air makes final offer to bondholders in bid to save companyReuters | Oslo | Updated: 30-04-2020 19:41 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 19:41 IST
Norwegian Air had made a final, revised offer to bondholders, it said on Thursday, improving conditions of a debt swap in the hope of receiving backing for the plan designed to help the indebted carrier survive the COVID-19 pandemic.
A vote had originally been expected to take place after 1400 GMT on Thursday, but the deadline has now been postponed to 2100 GMT, Norwegian Air said.
