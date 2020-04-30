Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pfizer aims for 10-20 mln doses of coronavirus vaccine by end-2020 for emergency use

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 20:08 IST
Pfizer aims for 10-20 mln doses of coronavirus vaccine by end-2020 for emergency use

Pfizer aims to make 10-20 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine it is developing with Germany's BioNtech by the end of 2020 for emergency use depending on trial results, the U.S. drugmaker's vaccines head said on Thursday. The companies, which are developing four vaccine candidates, have already dosed the first humans in Germany and hope to begin a U.S. trial soon, pending approval by regulators.

Pfizer, BioNtech and numerous other companies and scientists are in a global race to develop a vaccine for the virus, since there are currently no approved treatments and therapies under study have shown mixed results. Also on Thursday, Britain's AstraZeneca joined forces with the University of Oxford on a vaccine project that is also already being tested in volunteers. Making millions of doses available within just months, as Pfizer hopes, would mark almost unprecedented speed for a new vaccine and require swift regulatory action even for emergency use.

"Of course we need to see and wait to see how the vaccine's efficacy and safety is demonstrated, hopefully in the coming months," Nanette Cocero, global head of Pfizer Vaccines, said on a conference call organized by drug industry group IFPMA. "But assuming that is demonstrated, we are looking to ramp up manufacturing rather quickly to have around 10 to 20 mln doses by the end of this year, which are expected to then of course be used in an emergency type of setting."

Other drugmakers testing possible COVID-19 vaccines include Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Novavax , as well as smaller projects like at Bern's Inselspital hospital in Switzerland. Countries are risking billions on projects that may never prove successful, out of desperation to find a preventative treatment for the virus that has killed more than 200,000 people and lamed the global economy.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Crash Landing on You Season 2 likely to get official release date in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Will bring back Delhi students stuck in Kota, says Kejriwal; city govt, Delhi Police working on SOP on movement of migrant labourers

Arrangements are being made to bring back students hailing from the national capital stranded in Kota in Rajasthan due to the lockdown, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday, while the Delhi Police and the city government ar...

Maha Governor write to ECI, seeks polls for nine Council seats

Days after the Maharashtra cabinet recommended to him proposing Chief Minister Uddhav Thackerays appointment to the Legislative Council, Governor B S Koshyari on Thursday requested the Election Commission of India ECI to declare polls for n...

World Bank approves $20m project to support Tunisia’s to COVID-19 response

The World Bank today approved a new 20 million project to support Tunisias response to the COVID-19 pandemic, focusing on strengthening the health sectors response capacity.The new project, approved under the World Banks COVID-19 fast track...

Singapore reports 528 new coronavirus cases, death toll rises to 15

Singapore confirmed 528 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, its Health Ministry said, taking the city-states total cases to 16,169.The Southeast Asian island nation also reported one death, taking the total death toll to 15. Among the new ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020