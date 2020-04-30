Soccer-PSG crowned Ligue 1 champions - French League

Soccer-PSG crowned Ligue 1 champions - French LeagueReuters | Updated: 30-04-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 21:03 IST
Paris St Germain have been awarded the Ligue 1 title after the season was ended amid the COVID-19 crisis, the French League (LFP) said on Thursday.
PSG had a 12-point lead over second-placed Olympique de Marseille when the season was suspended as part of French government's measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus last month. The LFP also crowned Lorient as Ligue 2 champions in a conference call.
"We have decided there would be two promotions and two relegations", Didier Quillot, the chief executive of the French League, told a news conference. It means Amiens and Toulouse will be relegated and Lorient and Lens will be promoted. "There might be appeals but our decisions are solid," Quillot added.
Quillot said the LFP had until May 25 to tell UEFA which clubs would be qualified for European competitions.
- READ MORE ON:
- Paris St Germain
- Ligue
- Olympique de Marseille
- French
- European
- Amiens
- UEFA
- Toulouse
ALSO READ
European Tour warns of smaller purses, fewer perks
French anti-crisis package to cost 110 bln euros - finance minister
French PM: French insurers pledge more money in fight against coronavirus
European shares dip as focus turns to corporate earnings
French retail sales plunged 24% in March - central bank