Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Spanish govt approves La Liga plan to test players before return to training

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 21:13 IST
Soccer-Spanish govt approves La Liga plan to test players before return to training

Spain's sports ministry on Thursday approved La Liga's plans for clubs to test their players for the coronavirus before they return to training as the league looks to restart the season in June after it was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Athletes in Spain have been forced to train at home since early March due to one of the strictest lockdowns in Europe, but Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced they are free to begin individual training at facilities from next Monday.

A meeting was held between the sport ministry and officials from La Liga, the Spanish football federation, the Spanish Footballers' Association and top clubs such as Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid among others. The ministry said medical staff at the clubs would be allowed to carry out the tests. Individual training is part of phase two of Spain's de-escalation plan.

Phase three involves training in small groups of up to eight players while phase four refers to full group training which needs to last at least two weeks before action returns. Top flight matches will not return until phase four is completed, with 11 rounds of La Liga and the Copa del Rey final yet to be played.

While France announced the end of their season with Paris St Germain being awarded the Ligue 1 title, all major sports institutions in Spain, including the government's department for sport, have committed to completing the season. La Liga president Javier Tebas said not finishing the season would lead to collective losses of up to one billion euros ($1.09 billion).

($1 = 0.9137 euros)

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Crash Landing on You Season 2 likely to get official release date in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

SER distributed over 2 lakh meals to poor: Spokesperson

The South Eastern Railway has distributed over two lakh plates of food to the destitute and the poor outside its headquarters here and near railway station complexes under its four divisions -- Kharagpur, Adra, Chakradharpur and Ranchi - an...

Adieu RVS: Tributes pour in for city chronicler, raconteur R V Smith

To say that R V Smith knew the winding lanes, bylanes and little-known monuments of Delhi like the back of his hand, wont be an exaggeration. The Agra-born octogenarian, who started his career as a journalist in mid-1950s, devoted his life ...

Zoom says it has 300 million meeting participants, not users

Video conferencing provider Zoom said on Thursday it had mistakenly published a blog last week that put its daily users at 300 million people when the figure instead referred to the number of meeting participants.The Zoom blog from April 22...

When 'Chuni da' would bunk office to watch tennis

He awed the fans with his football and cricketing skills in a distinguished career but Chuni Goswami also loved tennis and to the extent that he would often bunk office work to catch some action at the Calcutta South Club. Goswami worked as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020